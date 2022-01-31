Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 18,834 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 657.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 462.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 617.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $57.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

