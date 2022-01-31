Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,409,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 670.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 217,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,451 shares of company stock valued at $121,011,437. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

