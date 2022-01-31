Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 207,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

