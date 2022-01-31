Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.99 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07.

