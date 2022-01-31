Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

