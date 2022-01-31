Oppenheimer Weighs in on OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $81.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average is $94.42. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. State Street Corp boosted its position in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in OSI Systems by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 69,999 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

