Origo Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Origo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $702,392.12 and approximately $344,960.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origo has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00114215 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.