Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

