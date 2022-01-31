Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,096. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

