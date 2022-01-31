Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Shares Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,990 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 1.35% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,212,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,438,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

