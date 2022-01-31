Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

OYST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter worth $129,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. 1,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,647. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.09.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

