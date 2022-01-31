Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a growth of 172.3% from the December 31st total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PCRFY opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. Panasonic has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Panasonic in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

