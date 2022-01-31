Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 33,400 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 7.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 22.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.76 and its 200 day moving average is $201.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

