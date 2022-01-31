Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.