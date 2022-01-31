Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

