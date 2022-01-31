Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $118,250.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $118,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PKBK stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $283.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $24.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
