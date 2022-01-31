Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Trims Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of MannKind worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MannKind by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 295,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MNKD opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.77. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

