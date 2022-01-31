PCHAIN (PI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

