Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,337 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for 1.7% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Peloton Interactive worth $101,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 29.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 149.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,367,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,644,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,774 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 371,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,175,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $157.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

