PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Position Boosted by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for 3.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $123,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $72,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $3,436,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.69. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.