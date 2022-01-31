Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Short Interest Up 62.7% in January

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the December 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWP. FMR LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth $38,498,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $24,122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $21,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $19,431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 958.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,063 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:PWP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.