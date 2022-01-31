Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) by 284.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 7.60% of Colicity worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth $8,661,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 616.6% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 512,109 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at about $4,721,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of COLI opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.