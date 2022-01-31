Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 998,200 GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 998,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.69% of GigInternational1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIW. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIW opened at $9.93 on Monday. GigInternational1 Inc has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

