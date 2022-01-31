Periscope Capital Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.10% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 52.4% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 279,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 96,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 58.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 131.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

