Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $8.21 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 849,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:PSAG opened at $9.63 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.