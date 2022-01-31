Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.69% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 199.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCAC opened at $8.22 on Monday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

