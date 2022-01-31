PerkinElmer (PKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $169.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.03. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.