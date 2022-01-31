PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.46), with a volume of 369103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.80 ($0.44).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get PetroTal alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. The stock has a market cap of £279.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.