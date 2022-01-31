Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

