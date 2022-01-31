Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,025 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 317,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.99. 1,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,758. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

