Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.44. 2,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

