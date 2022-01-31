Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

