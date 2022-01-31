Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 390,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

