Pinkcoin (PINK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,226.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $1,226.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00244861 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006968 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,715,524 coins and its circulating supply is 434,455,088 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

