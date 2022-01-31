Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $13.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

