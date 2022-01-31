Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE CUBI opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,490 shares of company stock worth $20,604,504. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

