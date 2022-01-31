Piper Sandler Weighs in on Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

LOB stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,181 shares of company stock valued at $15,087,989. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.