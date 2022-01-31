Piper Sandler Weighs in on Univest Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Univest Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UVSP stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $884.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

