Polkalokr (LKR) One Day Volume Hits $172,633.00

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $172,633.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.43 or 0.06987335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,429.23 or 0.99693704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

