Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 460,358 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,358 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group makes up about 12.5% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $27,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.54. 397,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,438. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.