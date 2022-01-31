Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 870,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,183,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

