POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

PKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE PKX opened at $55.18 on Monday. POSCO has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

