Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Achieves Market Cap of $392,712.64

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $392,712.64 and approximately $9,236.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00005106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.04 or 0.06934152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.53 or 0.99752261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

