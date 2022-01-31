Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the December 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

PBTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 1,772,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.