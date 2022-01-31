PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,310 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 265,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 49.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $154.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

