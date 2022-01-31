Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.14% of JELD-WEN worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.46. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

