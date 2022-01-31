Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 18,889 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.29% of EPR Properties worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after acquiring an additional 252,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after acquiring an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

