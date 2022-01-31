Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 224,000 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.96% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

Shares of MBII opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

