Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Alto Ingredients worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $42,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $31,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $20,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $18,653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $8,171,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $362.54 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.34.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $305.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $263,600. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

