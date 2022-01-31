Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 743,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,383,000 after buying an additional 382,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

